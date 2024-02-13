Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 10,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,931. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

