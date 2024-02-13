Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Cemtrex Stock Up 2.2 %

CETX stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

