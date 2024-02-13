Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Acquired by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Central Securities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 34.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Securities by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

NYSE:CET traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.