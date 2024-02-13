Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

