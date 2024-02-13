Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PLCE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Children’s Place has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $204.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

