Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.79.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,833. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

