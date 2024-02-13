Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

