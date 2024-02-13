Citigroup Inc. Has $35.43 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 1,450.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $35,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $252,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

