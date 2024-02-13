Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.49% of Graphic Packaging worth $33,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.9 %

GPK opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.