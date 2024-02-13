Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $39,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

