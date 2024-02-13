Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citizens by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 74.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

