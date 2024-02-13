Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.79.
Citizens Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.