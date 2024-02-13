City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,194,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,543 shares during the period. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund comprises about 7.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $82,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 130,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 10,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,147. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

