City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. PGIM Global High Yield Fund accounts for 0.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of GHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 57,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,086. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

