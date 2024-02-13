City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

General American Investors Profile

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

