City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 684,260 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

BCX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 152,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

