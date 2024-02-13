City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 306,495 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 306,495 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for about 1.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In related news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 25,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $388,089.31. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,653.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,253,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,963,776.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander Merk purchased 25,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $388,089.31. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,479.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 620,736 shares of company stock worth $9,403,024. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 22,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,238. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.