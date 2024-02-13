City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 70,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,991 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. 679,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,778. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

