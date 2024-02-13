City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 80,991 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,991 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

FCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

