City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Takes $5.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. 2,035,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,248. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

