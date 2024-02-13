Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.46

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 34660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 7.2 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 31.67 and a quick ratio of 31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -256.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 97.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.