CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $14.35. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 15,352,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.