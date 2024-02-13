Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

