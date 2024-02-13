CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 212,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 261,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

