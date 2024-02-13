CME Group (CME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $206.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.97.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

