Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.89.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $124.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $6,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

