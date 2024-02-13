Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

