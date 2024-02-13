Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 9.64% of Kellanova worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $4,171,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,698,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.