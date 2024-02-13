Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,845 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 61.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

