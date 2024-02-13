Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 429,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of -178.14 and a beta of 0.68.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.