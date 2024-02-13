Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRK. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 283,310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 339,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

