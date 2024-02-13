ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $281,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,096. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

