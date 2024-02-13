Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

