Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.73. The company had a trading volume of 248,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

