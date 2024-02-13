Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after buying an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $230.08 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.