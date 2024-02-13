Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $270.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.10 and a 200 day moving average of $240.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $271.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

