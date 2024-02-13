Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

