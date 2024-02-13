Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,931 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.