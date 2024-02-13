Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 391.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

