Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 406.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $249.50 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $250.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.20. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

