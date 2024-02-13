Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

