Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

BlackRock stock opened at $788.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $789.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

