Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $4.21 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 72,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average is $207.97. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

