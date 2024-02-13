Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 31,500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 135.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $140.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

