Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,546 shares of company stock valued at $22,854,181 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $878.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $924.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

