Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 30,816 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.