Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

HUM stock opened at $370.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.