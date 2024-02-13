Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $215.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average of $211.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

