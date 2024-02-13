Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 13,601 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 124,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 721,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XPDB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 2,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.