Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,379,969. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

