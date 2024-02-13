Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of EOSEW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,953. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.